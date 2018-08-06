21,544 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2,424.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities opened at $82.60 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.80%. equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPK. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $164,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,193 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

