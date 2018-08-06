20,098 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,360,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 130,360 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,562,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,882,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,882,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF opened at $20.76 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

