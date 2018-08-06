1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD (FTSL) Holdings Increased by 3D Asset Management Inc.

3D Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD accounts for approximately 2.6% of 3D Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 3D Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD opened at $48.04 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/SR LN FD has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $48.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

