1ST Source Bank Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Cummins stock opened at $141.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.