177,166 Shares in Archrock Inc (AROC) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 177,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock opened at $13.05 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $935.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,305.00 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,572.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $790,381.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.