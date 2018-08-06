$15.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to post $15.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.68 billion and the lowest is $15.45 billion. Archer Daniels Midland reported sales of $14.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $64.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 billion to $65.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $63.23 billion to $67.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $209,604.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock worth $5,780,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland traded up $0.11, hitting $50.06, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,701,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

