$147.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce sales of $147.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $160.10 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $131.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $613.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $645.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $677.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $680.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.35 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,015,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,255,000 after buying an additional 1,995,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after buying an additional 185,322 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,657,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after buying an additional 42,899 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,434,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 890,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,291,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 82,104 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeco Instruments traded up $0.15, hitting $11.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 26,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,891. The company has a market cap of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 0.56. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.