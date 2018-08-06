13,476 Shares in ConocoPhillips (COP) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,213,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $486,992,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $383,832,000 after buying an additional 60,121 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after buying an additional 1,811,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,084,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $284,369,000 after buying an additional 189,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,246. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus set a $76.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

