12,774 Shares in Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Exantas Capital opened at $11.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 130.99, a quick ratio of 130.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.93. Exantas Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Exantas Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 54.24%. analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

In related news, Director Stephanie H. Wiggins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $29,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exantas Capital in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Exantas Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.