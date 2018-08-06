11,970 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,023,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $9,268,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,718.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

