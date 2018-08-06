$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.08. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Vetr upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.78 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 231,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 35,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics traded up $2.42, reaching $103.85, during trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $115.49.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

