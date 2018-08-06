$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for HNI Corp (HNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HNI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. HNI posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HNI will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HNI.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. HNI had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

HNI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 134,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,555. HNI has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $42,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $47,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $437,464.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,547 shares of company stock worth $2,510,219. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,201,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,252,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HNI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,225,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HNI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 610,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

