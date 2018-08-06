$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis Inc (PLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.70. Prologis reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Prologis traded down $0.33, reaching $66.48, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,055. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,404. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $24,275,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Prologis by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Prologis by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

