$0.53 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $85,454,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,399,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,905,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,856,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,800,000 after purchasing an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen traded up $0.28, hitting $22.27, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

