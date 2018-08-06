$0.44 EPS Expected for Inogen Inc (INGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Inogen to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.40.

In other news, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $3,440,350.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $96,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at $288,359.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,246 shares of company stock worth $18,436,096. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Inogen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,943. Inogen has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $214.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.