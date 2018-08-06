$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabre Corp (SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Sabre posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $391,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $108,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000.

Sabre stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,971. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

