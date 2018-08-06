-$0.23 EPS Expected for Instructure Inc (INST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Instructure reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a negative return on equity of 78.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Instructure from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, MED downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Instructure traded up $0.80, reaching $39.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 362,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,112. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.83. Instructure has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

In related news, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $903,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,552 shares of company stock worth $2,674,499 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Instructure during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Instructure by 183.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Instructure during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc, a software-as-a-service technology company, provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management worldwide. The company offers its platform through a software-as-a-service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management system for K?12 and higher education; Bridge, a learning and performance management suite for businesses; Arc, a next-generation online video learning platform for academic and corporate learning; and Gauge, an assessment management system for K?12 schools.

