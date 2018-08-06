$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hudson Ltd (HUD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Hudson traded up $0.31, reaching $18.97, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,109. Hudson has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter worth $122,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter worth $159,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter worth $176,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 310.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

