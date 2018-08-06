$0.12 EPS Expected for SM Energy Co (SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.28. SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.54 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “$26.55” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,878,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,955,000 after buying an additional 382,935 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

