$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.48. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,501,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,605,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients traded up $0.12, reaching $20.63, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,494. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

