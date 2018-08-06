$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Darling Ingredients posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.48. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $875.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,501,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,605,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Darling Ingredients traded up $0.12, reaching $20.63, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,494. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 1.37.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
Further Reading: Relative Strength Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.