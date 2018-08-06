$0.01 EPS Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. ANGI Homeservices reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.55 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $405,561.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 78,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices traded up $0.11, hitting $16.15, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 11,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.62. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

