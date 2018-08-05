ZINC Hits Market Capitalization of $400,006.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $400,006.00 and approximately $77,222.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00384672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00193345 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC’s launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,329,110 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

