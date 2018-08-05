Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Get MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR alerts:

MZDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.11.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.