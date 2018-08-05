Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.71, reaching $65.93, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,247. The company has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $594,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,157 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,629. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $3,949,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

