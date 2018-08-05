Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce $37.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $38.76 million. Limoneira posted sales of $40.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $127.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $129.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $204.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Limoneira had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limoneira to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Limoneira by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Limoneira by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira opened at $28.51 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $494.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

