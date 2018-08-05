Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,852.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $53,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 81,097 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.60. 161,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

