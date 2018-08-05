Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after buying an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 577,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,863,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded down $0.51, reaching $88.35, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,236. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply