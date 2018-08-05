Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.80 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $10.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after buying an additional 598,397 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 577,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 392,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,863,000. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded down $0.51, reaching $88.35, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,236. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.