YPF (YPF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about YPF (NYSE:YPF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. YPF earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 47.6015585687978 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of YPF opened at $16.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. YPF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.54%. analysts anticipate that YPF will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. UBS Group cut YPF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on YPF in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.81 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

