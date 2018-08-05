Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $146.05, but opened at $149.76. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wynn Resorts shares last traded at $146.82, with a volume of 99801 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Vetr downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $224.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $184,340,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $44,659,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $40,358,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $35,560,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 201.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 241,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 93.86% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.