W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $295.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of W W Grainger traded down $2.01, reaching $339.00, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 439,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $349.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,298.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in W W Grainger by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in W W Grainger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

