W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Announces $1.36 Quarterly Dividend

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, September 1st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

W W Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. W W Grainger has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $17.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of GWW opened at $339.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $349.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.36.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $714,766.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,298.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 21,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $7,343,580.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,612.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,247 shares of company stock worth $8,577,130 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

