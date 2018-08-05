Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

VSH stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

