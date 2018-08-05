Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

VSH stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

