View (VIEW) Price Hits $0.0325

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 42.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One View token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, View has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. View has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,373.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003463 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00388808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00192964 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000823 BTC.

View Profile

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,684,400 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for View is view.ly . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly

View Token Trading

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.