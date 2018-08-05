Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $229.26 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,400 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.60% of Cinemark worth $229,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,281,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,974,000 after purchasing an additional 319,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,103,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,625,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,419,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,289 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNK opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

