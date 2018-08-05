Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.10

News coverage about Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viavi Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.2019865742326 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.09.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,289. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

