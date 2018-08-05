VF Corp (VFC) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the period. VF accounts for approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of VF worth $35,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the first quarter worth $33,971,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in VF during the first quarter worth $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in VF by 105.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 393,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $5,943,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 257,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,596,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,161,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,886.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VF opened at $92.44 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VF from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.