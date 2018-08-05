ValuEngine Upgrades Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to “Sell”

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price target on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Sierra Wireless opened at $19.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.89. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $26.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $12,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 114,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

