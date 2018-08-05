ValuEngine Downgrades M.D.C. (MDC) to Strong Sell

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. opened at $30.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $749.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $82,219.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $287,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.