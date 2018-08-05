United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 711,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,919,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.85 on Friday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

