U.S. Silica (SLCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.18.

U.S. Silica traded down $0.52, hitting $25.16, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.80. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,077,000 after buying an additional 1,331,451 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,722,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,487,000 after purchasing an additional 843,808 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,395,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,137 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

