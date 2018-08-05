Tucows (TCX) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tucows earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 45.8913323132265 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Tucows traded down $0.10, hitting $57.85, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 42,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,490. The firm has a market cap of $614.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.67. Tucows has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.23). Tucows had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $95.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

In related news, VP Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $33,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,324 shares in the company, valued at $219,450.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $622,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,181.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,166 shares of company stock worth $1,090,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

