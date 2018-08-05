Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of TRIP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,757. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $35,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $477,377.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,932. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 832.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,199 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 78.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,087 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $625,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

