Traders Sell Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $55.39 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $101.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.78 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.30 for the day and closed at $77.93Specifically, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The firm has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,662 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,210,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

