Traders Buy Shares of Dollar General (DG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $40.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $14.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.90 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Dollar General had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Dollar General traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $98.23

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.06 per share, with a total value of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

