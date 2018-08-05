Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

TSEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. 210,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,086. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

