Top Image Systems (TISA) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Top Image Systems earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.3184612760557 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Top Image Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Top Image Systems has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter. Top Image Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Top Image Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Top Image Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Top Image Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

