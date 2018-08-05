Timkensteel (TMST) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Timkensteel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5068197807574 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Timkensteel traded up $0.30, hitting $13.59, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 455,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,437. The stock has a market cap of $592.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.33 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Timkensteel will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Timkensteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

