Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Stephen A. Anderson Sells 25,318 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Instruments opened at $112.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

