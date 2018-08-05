Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.44 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $2.44 billion and $2.22 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014140 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDAX, Binance and Kraken.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003480 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00391080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00193521 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.50 or 0.08015574 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 3,080,109,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,437,140,346 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, BitMart, DigiFinex, MBAex, Huobi, IDAX, fex, B2BX, DragonEX, BigONE, Exmo, Binance, TOPBTC, Kraken, FCoin, Poloniex, CoinEx, C2CX, Liqui, CoinBene, Bibox, LBank, Cryptopia, HitBTC, OKEx, QBTC, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Bit-Z, Iquant, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, EXX, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

