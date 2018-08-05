Target (TGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.95

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.95 and last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 167897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $205,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock worth $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

